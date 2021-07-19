PolkaDomain (NAME) Price Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last week, PolkaDomain has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. PolkaDomain has a market cap of $300,218.11 and $2,327.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaDomain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00036303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00099392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00142304 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,834.80 or 1.00392687 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

PolkaDomain Coin Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,963,724 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

Buying and Selling PolkaDomain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaDomain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaDomain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaDomain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaDomain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.