PolkaWar 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.51 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000972 BTC on exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 440.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00037446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00099200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00146192 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,829.97 or 1.00114713 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

