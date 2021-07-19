Polychain Monsters Price Reaches $4.54 on Exchanges (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $14.84 million and $943,640.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for about $4.54 or 0.00015330 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00045645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00012546 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $219.83 or 0.00741717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

PMON is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,650,901 coins and its circulating supply is 3,266,085 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

