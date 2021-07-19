Polygon Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU)

Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 530,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $20,879,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $11,928,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $6,962,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $2,984,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $3,984,000.

NASDAQ:SPKBU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,913. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

