Polygon Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 100,000 Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU)

Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,625,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $750,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,498,000.

NASDAQ TCACU remained flat at $$10.13 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,477. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

