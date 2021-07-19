Polygon Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 400,000 Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LCAHU. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth $233,000.

Landcadia Holdings IV stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.01. 3,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,384. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

