Polygon Management Ltd. Invests $2.02 Million in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000. Polygon Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. III Capital Management acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth $1,491,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $7,835,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $4,044,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGNU remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.03. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

