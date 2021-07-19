Polygon Management Ltd. Invests $6.29 Million in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 635,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Get Pathfinder Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PFDRU traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.17. 1,728,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,526. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFDRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.