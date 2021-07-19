Polygon Management Ltd. Makes New $3.47 Million Investment in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.41. 9,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,057. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.19.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

