Polygon Management Ltd. Makes New $5.71 Million Investment in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 573,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSEVU. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GSEVU traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.08. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,972. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.04. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

