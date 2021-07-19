Polygon Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HERAU. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,994,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $799,000.

Shares of HERAU stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,921. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

