Polygon Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 274,100 Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 274,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth approximately $12,598,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth approximately $8,641,000.

NASDAQ:GIIXU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,785. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.86.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

