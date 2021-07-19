Polygon Management Ltd. Takes $6.42 Million Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 178,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,000. Polygon Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of MP Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. JHL Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,574,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,183,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 59,499.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,113,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MP traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 50,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,235. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 16.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.41.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

