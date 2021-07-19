Polygon Management Ltd. Takes $8.50 Million Position in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU)

Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYTSU traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $10.03. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,924. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

