Polygon Management Ltd. Takes Position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 456,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,226,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $623,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $518,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $6,069,000.

Get DHB Capital alerts:

Shares of DHBCU remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,963. DHB Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHBCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.