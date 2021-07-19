Polygon Management Ltd. Takes Position in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital4 in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at $170,000.

GIGGU stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.17. 3,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,275. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

