Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Reaches $1.75 on Major Exchanges

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $233,019.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00005663 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00037086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00101697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00145169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,959.70 or 1.00106776 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.