Populous (PPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $83.23 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Populous coin can now be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00005017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Populous has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. Populous has a market capitalization of $83.23 million and $3.61 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00047660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013229 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.20 or 0.00764588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

