Port Capital LLC Buys 133,817 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Port Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,817 shares during the period. IDEX accounts for 5.3% of Port Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Port Capital LLC owned 0.59% of IDEX worth $93,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth $473,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 113.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 411.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 34,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 27,773 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 796.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 24,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $226.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.29. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $162.60 and a 52-week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.37.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IEX. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.