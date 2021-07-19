Port Capital LLC Has $105.66 Million Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Port Capital LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,960 shares during the period. RBC Bearings accounts for about 6.0% of Port Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Port Capital LLC owned 2.14% of RBC Bearings worth $105,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $1,026,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.50.

Shares of ROLL opened at $195.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.62.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

