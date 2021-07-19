Portion (PRT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.61 Million

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Portion has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $8,705.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Portion has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00047845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013436 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $241.08 or 0.00771100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 218,358,830 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

