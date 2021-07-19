PotCoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.93 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 35.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. PotCoin has a market cap of $3.93 million and $1,678.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,794.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,820.81 or 0.05912752 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $417.74 or 0.01356540 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.14 or 0.00370645 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00137221 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.33 or 0.00614801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00009771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.56 or 0.00388251 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00295503 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,440,150 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

