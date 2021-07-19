PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.400-$7.600 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $105.94 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

