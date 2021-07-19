PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.400-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.72.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG stock traded down $10.79 on Monday, reaching $159.41. 68,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,414. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $105.94 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.79.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.