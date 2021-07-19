Prentice Capital Management LP Has $11.25 Million Stock Holdings in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Prentice Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,672 shares during the quarter. Immunome accounts for approximately 3.5% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Prentice Capital Management LP owned about 2.82% of Immunome worth $11,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Immunome in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Immunome by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunome by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 795,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,959,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Lefenfeld acquired 1,335 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $25,405.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,302.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Purnanand D. Sarma acquired 10,500 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.41 per share, with a total value of $193,305.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $229,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMNM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.15. 475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,580. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.81. Immunome, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $63.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunome in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

