Prentice Capital Management LP Has $3.45 Million Stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Prentice Capital Management LP decreased its position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 91.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126,738 shares during the period. Fisker comprises about 1.1% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Prentice Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Fisker worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Fisker by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,933,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,513,000 after buying an additional 1,285,848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,770,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Fisker by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,685,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,240,000 after buying an additional 926,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fisker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,768,000 after buying an additional 11,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,115,000. 23.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSR traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 249,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,379,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 0.97. Fisker Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fisker news, Director Simone Wu sold 1,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $129,799.42. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. Insiders sold a total of 585,550 shares of company stock worth $10,560,875 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

