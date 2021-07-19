Prentice Capital Management LP Has $70.38 Million Stock Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Prentice Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,046,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,065,025 shares during the period. GoPro makes up 21.9% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Prentice Capital Management LP owned 3.99% of GoPro worth $70,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 2,023.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.35.

GoPro stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.30. 54,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,146,830. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.82 and a beta of 1.23.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dean Jahnke sold 24,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $261,265.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 255,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,339.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $2,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,493.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,361 shares of company stock worth $7,547,918 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

