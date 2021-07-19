Prentice Capital Management LP Invests $1.43 Million in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000. JetBlue Airways makes up approximately 0.4% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,004,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,230,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,185,000 after buying an additional 1,144,970 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,035,000 after buying an additional 1,086,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,824,000 after buying an additional 1,080,237 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBLU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,726. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 324,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,026,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.66. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

