Prentice Capital Management LP Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. Spring Valley Acquisition makes up about 0.3% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Prentice Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.47% of Spring Valley Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SV. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,048,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $10,934,000.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SV traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.96. 80 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,895. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $12.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Spring Valley Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Spring Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV).

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.