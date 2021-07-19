Prentice Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,548,000. ViacomCBS accounts for 4.2% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIACA traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $43.47. 1,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,588. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.45. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $101.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.