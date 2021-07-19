Prentice Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 96,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,000. Harley-Davidson comprises about 1.2% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Prentice Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Harley-Davidson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,658,000 after purchasing an additional 173,575 shares during the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.6% in the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,875 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,736,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,920,000 after purchasing an additional 29,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,511,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,334,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,496,000 after purchasing an additional 80,582 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

NYSE:HOG traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 36,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,853. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.87. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.