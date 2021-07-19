Prentice Capital Management LP Raises Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Prentice Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 317.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,031 shares during the period. Norwegian Cruise Line comprises 2.8% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Prentice Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCLH traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,133,518. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCLH. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

