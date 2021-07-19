Prentice Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Prentice Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International accounts for 3.5% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Prentice Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of MGM Resorts International worth $11,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGM shares. Truist raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.52. 351,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,253,666. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.43.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869 in the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

