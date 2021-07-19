Prentice Capital Management LP Sells 1,342,340 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Prentice Capital Management LP reduced its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 89.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342,340 shares during the period. United Natural Foods accounts for approximately 1.6% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Prentice Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of United Natural Foods worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,545,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $408,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,707 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,429. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNFI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.68. 9,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,007. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

