Prentice Capital Management LP Sells 469,586 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Prentice Capital Management LP lessened its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 469,586 shares during the period. Sally Beauty makes up 5.0% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Prentice Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.70% of Sally Beauty worth $16,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 395,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37,941 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

NYSE:SBH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.40. 21,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,864. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.