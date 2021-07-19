Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 54,182 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.54% of Selective Insurance Group worth $197,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,020,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,023,000 after purchasing an additional 394,010 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,448,000 after purchasing an additional 180,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,733,000 after purchasing an additional 91,994 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 319,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after purchasing an additional 81,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,388 shares of company stock valued at $8,716,379. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities downgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

SIGI opened at $78.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $82.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

