Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 457,410 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,410 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.67% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $198,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 60.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $24,124,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,936.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

VAC stock opened at $148.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 2.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

