Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,614 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 5.74% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $203,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.89.

In related news, Director James Healy purchased 636 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.80 per share, with a total value of $74,920.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $276,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,367 shares of company stock worth $4,982,087. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $111.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.28. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

