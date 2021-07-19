Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $195.17 Million Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,478,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,387 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.42% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $195,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HASI. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after buying an additional 325,409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,491,000 after buying an additional 57,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,148,000 after buying an additional 972,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HASI opened at $53.97 on Monday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.27.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.89.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

