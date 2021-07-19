Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $202.65 Million Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,690,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,225 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 7.98% of Minerals Technologies worth $202,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 355,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,804,000 after buying an additional 22,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,557,000 after buying an additional 272,907 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,968,000 after buying an additional 71,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

MTX opened at $76.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.45. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $1,000,473.12. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

