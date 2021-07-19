Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,623,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,785 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 10.54% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $193,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $11.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

