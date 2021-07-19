Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $193.92 Million in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,695,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,916,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFG. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

WFG opened at $68.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.88. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.2068 dividend. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

