Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $193.92 Million in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,695,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,916,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFG. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.
WFG opened at $68.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.88. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $91.53.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.2068 dividend. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.
See Also: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.