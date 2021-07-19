Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 436,332 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,695,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.99% of Apartment Income REIT worth $200,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $6,504,500.00. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $70,417.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,766.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,759 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,416 in the last 90 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

AIRC opened at $51.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $51.83.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.