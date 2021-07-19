Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,164,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,608 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 5.97% of Utz Brands worth $202,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 286,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 32,266 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 94,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 17,120.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 807,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

UTZ stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTZ. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Utz Brands Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.