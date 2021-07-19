Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 16,684 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463,598 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 16,684 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.51% of Electronic Arts worth $198,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 68.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 98.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $475,404.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,802.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $137,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,105.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,837 shares of company stock worth $16,691,944 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.11.

Shares of EA opened at $143.10 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

