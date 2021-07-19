Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 293,505 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,876,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 293,505 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.53% of CenterPoint Energy worth $201,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 39,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $25.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $26.18.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

CNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

