Primalbase Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (PBT)

Primalbase Token (CURRENCY:PBT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. Primalbase Token has a market capitalization of $382,870.94 and $2.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Primalbase Token has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Primalbase Token coin can now be bought for $306.30 or 0.00998651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00036186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00098143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00141620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,613.79 or 0.99813309 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Primalbase Token Profile

Primalbase Token’s genesis date was May 24th, 2017. Primalbase Token’s total supply is 1,250 coins. Primalbase Token’s official website is primalbase.com . Primalbase Token’s official Twitter account is @primalbasehq

According to CryptoCompare, “Primalbase, a co-working initiative, allows users to own real estate by holding the real estate-backed PBT crypto tokens, an asset on the Waves Platform. Holders of the PBT can use, rent or sell the workspace as they wish and get access to all shared workspaces around the world with premium all-inclusive services. “

Primalbase Token Coin Trading

