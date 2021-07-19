Primecoin Market Capitalization Tops $3.26 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $361,927.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0881 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,022,111 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.