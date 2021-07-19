Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Short Interest Up 29.1% in June

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the June 15th total of 121,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of PRTH stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.26. Priority Technology has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $113.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Priority Technology will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 7,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $132,714.48. Also, Director Stephen W. Hipp acquired 45,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $300,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,347.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 85.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

