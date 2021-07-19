Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 842.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,199,390 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,193,000 after purchasing an additional 30,317 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 37,092 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 17,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $13.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.